Florence Lucille (Butler) Clement, 93, of rural Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
She was born June 9, 1926, in Greene County, south of Eldred, the daughter of Robert and Anna Schild Butler. She married William Robert Clement on Aug. 11, 1946, and they later divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband; and her beloved sister, Mary M. Butler.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William H. "Bill" and Cheri Northrop Clement of Jacksonville; and her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Catherine Clement and Mark Lumos of Cartersville, Georgia.
During the 1940s, Florence was a teacher for two years at Buckhorn Elementary, a one-room school in Morgan County. She later served as a Girl Scout leader in South Jacksonville for 10 years. She managed the family farm, raising shorthorn cattle and feeder pigs throughout her life.
Florence enjoyed her cats, square dancing, and bluegrass and country music. She loved traveling, especially motor coach trips, and visited 36 states and Canada. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and hiking on the farm. She enjoyed eating out with friends and relatives and always kept a daily diary. She truly treasured her family and friends throughout her life. She will be best remembered for her smile and positive attitude.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, south of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Memorial gifts are suggested to First Christian Church, where Florence was a member, or to Woodson American Legion Auxiliary. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 20, 2019