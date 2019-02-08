Obituary Print Forrest Clay Dirden (1962 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Forrest Clay Dirden, 56, of Jacksonville died peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes.



He was born Feb. 26, 1962, in Anna, the son of Elvis and Rose L. Fox Dirden. He married Tracey Strickler and she survives.



Forrest also is survived by his children, Molly (Clayton) Dirden, Madison Dirden and Heather (Jeremiah) Schroeder, all of Jacksonville; one sister, Tracy (Mike) Mayberry, and one brother, Clark (Kristy) Dirden, both of Jacksonville; one half-brother, Shane Dirden of Louisiana; two stepbrothers, Bill (Rosie) Baker and Paul (Mary) Baker, both of Chapin; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Forrest was preceded in death by his father, Elvis Dirden; and his mother and stepfather, Rose and John Baker.



Forrest was a 1980 graduate of Triopia High School, where he played football, and he remained a lifelong fan of Triopia sports. Forrest worked for many years for Pepsi Cola. He was very active playing slow-pitch softball, bowling and weightlifting. He was a die-hard Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed "Star Wars" and action movies and NASCAR. He especially loved his children and attending their activities.



The family wishes to offer special thanks to DaVita Dialysis and everyone who has provided care to Forrest through the years.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at Forrest Clay Dirden, 56, of Jacksonville died peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes.He was born Feb. 26, 1962, in Anna, the son of Elvis and Rose L. Fox Dirden. He married Tracey Strickler and she survives.Forrest also is survived by his children, Molly (Clayton) Dirden, Madison Dirden and Heather (Jeremiah) Schroeder, all of Jacksonville; one sister, Tracy (Mike) Mayberry, and one brother, Clark (Kristy) Dirden, both of Jacksonville; one half-brother, Shane Dirden of Louisiana; two stepbrothers, Bill (Rosie) Baker and Paul (Mary) Baker, both of Chapin; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Forrest was preceded in death by his father, Elvis Dirden; and his mother and stepfather, Rose and John Baker.Forrest was a 1980 graduate of Triopia High School, where he played football, and he remained a lifelong fan of Triopia sports. Forrest worked for many years for Pepsi Cola. He was very active playing slow-pitch softball, bowling and weightlifting. He was a die-hard Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed "Star Wars" and action movies and NASCAR. He especially loved his children and attending their activities.The family wishes to offer special thanks to DaVita Dialysis and everyone who has provided care to Forrest through the years.A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-1010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 8, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close