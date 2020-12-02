1/1
Frances G. Kennedy
1940 - 2020
GRIGGSVILLE — Frances G. Kennedy, 80, of Griggsville died Monday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2020, at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield.

She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Pittsfield, daughter of the late Delmer and Gladys Kingery Daniels. She married Gene Kennedy on June 14, 1959, in Griggsville, and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2007.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Kennedy (wife, Brenda) and Troy Kennedy (wife, Bunny), all of Griggsville; five grandchildren, Dr. Cullen Hoos (Huxley Hoos) of Springfield, Drew Kennedy (Brittany) of Pittsfield, Morgan Kennedy of Griggsville, Matthew Kennedy (Alexis) of New Canton and Lauren Kennedy of Griggsville; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Blair, Beckett and Nora; one sister, Carolyn Johnson (Les) of Pittsfield,; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Drake and Dorothy McKinney, both of Perry, and Rosalee Kurfman of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Benton Criley Kennedy.

Frances was a well-known cook, working at the Wagon Wheel in Perry and the Purple Martin Inn and, recently, Casey's, both in Griggsville. She and her husband, Gene, loved traveling to the gambling boats and eating out regularly. She dearly loved all her grandchildren and regularly attended their sporting events.

A Celebration of Frances' Life will be held later in 2021. Memorials may be to Griggsville Cemetery, c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Griggsville
30571 Il-107
Griggsville, IL 62340
(217) 833-2321
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your mother´s death. My memories will be focused on one special night I spent with both of your parents in Pittsfield. What a fun loving couple. My prayers will be with you during this difficult time.
Nancy Ayers
