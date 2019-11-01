Frances J. Suiter, 92, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Jacksonville.
She was born June 21, 1927, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Lloyd and Eula Davison Wankel. She married Harold W. Suiter on Sept. 24, 1949, in a double wedding with her sister Jane and Jane's husband, Lester Barfield. Harold preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2000.
Frances is survived by five children, Diane K. Trueblood of Springfield, Brian Suiter of Hoopston, Karen J. (Brad) Runyard of Byron, Kevin D. (Jennifer) Suiter of Jacksonville and David (Tonya) Suiter of Taylorville; six grandchildren, Racheal Trueblood, Michael (Jennifer) Runyard, Jessica (Jared) Brown, Brett (Rachel) Runyard, Kelli (Steve) Pope and Lauren Suiter; three stepgrandchildren, Loren Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy and Elizabeth Kennedy; 11 great-grandchildren, Blake, Hailey, Ben, Nic, Tenley, Tatum, Hudson, Corbyn, Braxton, Addeline and Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Grace Rexroat, Jane Barfield and Marjorie Turner; and two brothers, Bradley Wankel and Richard Wankel (surviving wife, Doris of Jacksonville).
Frances was a homemaker who loved reading, playing Scrabble with her sisters, and spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Services Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 1, 2019