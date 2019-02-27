BREESE — Frances "Pauline" Lemon, 101, of Breese and formerly Cherokee Village, Arkansas, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Breese.
She was born June 26, 1917, in Manchester, Illinois, a daughter of the late George and Ida (Fearneyhough) Lemon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence G. O'Kelley; twin brothers, Earl Bushnell and Murl Bushnell and Murl's wife, Ardene; sisters, Virginia Whitlock and her husband, Ralph, Lucille King and her husband, Burt, and Audrey Ontis and her husband, Earl; a brother-in-law, Larry Adcock; and a sister-in-law, Imogene Bushnell.
Surviving are her siblings, Doris (William) DeShasier of Breese, Ruth Adcock of Carrollton and Curtis Bushnell of Wichita Falls, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
Pauline retired as a registered nurse.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Barrow Baptist Church in Barrow. Burial of cremains will follow at Manchester City Cemetery in Manchester. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. Fifth, Breese, IL 62230, which is serving the Lemon family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to mossfuneralhome.com.
Moss Funeral Home
535 North 5th Street
Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7144
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 27, 2019