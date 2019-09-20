Frances Maxine Barton, 95, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
She was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Lena Joyce Severns. Frances married Robert H. Brennan and he was killed in action during World War II. She married Russell W. Barton on July 10, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1991.
Frances was the loving mother to the late Robert L. Brennan (surviving wife, Patricia [husband, Lee] Scribner of Jacksonville), Jeanne (Robert) Castellani of New Jersey and Mike (Shelly) Barton of Jacksonville; grandmother to Joseph (Lisa) Castellani, Jason (Karen) Castellani, Robert H. Brennan and Scott (Liz) Brennan; great-grandmother to Noah, Christian, Julian and Sebastian Castellani and Bailey, Madeline and Nicholas Brennan; and great-great-grandmother to Rylan and Lennon Hill. She also is survived by one sister, Shirley Lacy of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She also was preceded in death by three sisters, Ilena, Edith and Betty; and two brothers, Bob and Dewey.
Frances retired from Jacksonville State Hospital and enjoyed her grandchildren and traveling with her children. She loved her cat, Leo, and playing pinochle.
A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 20, 2019