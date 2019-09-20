Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Maxine (Severns) Barton. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Williamson Funeral Home Funeral 11:30 AM Williamson Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Maxine Barton, 95, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Lena Joyce Severns. Frances married Robert H. Brennan and he was killed in action during World War II. She married Russell W. Barton on July 10, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1991.



Frances was the loving mother to the late Robert L. Brennan (surviving wife, Patricia [husband, Lee] Scribner of Jacksonville), Jeanne (Robert) Castellani of New Jersey and Mike (Shelly) Barton of Jacksonville; grandmother to Joseph (Lisa) Castellani, Jason (Karen) Castellani, Robert H. Brennan and Scott (Liz) Brennan; great-grandmother to Noah, Christian, Julian and Sebastian Castellani and Bailey, Madeline and Nicholas Brennan; and great-great-grandmother to Rylan and Lennon Hill. She also is survived by one sister, Shirley Lacy of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She also was preceded in death by three sisters, Ilena, Edith and Betty; and two brothers, Bob and Dewey.



Frances retired from Jacksonville State Hospital and enjoyed her grandchildren and traveling with her children. She loved her cat, Leo, and playing pinochle.



A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

