1/
Frances R. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances R. White, 85, of Jacksonville passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1934, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Abraham and Jewel Wright Metcalf.

She married Carl F. Fanning in 1956 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1983. She later married Charles G. White on Oct. 6, 1984, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1993.

She is survived by two children, Tim Fanning and Sue Giassio, both of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Amy (Will) Browning of Literberry, Chad (Bonnie) Fanning of Chapin and Nathan (Donna) Fanning of Texas; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and everal nieces and nephews, including Brian Metcalf of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Tina Fanning in infancy and Karen Fanning.

Frances worked as a certified nursing assistant throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed doing puzzle books and spending time with her cats. She was a member of Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville.

A graveside service will be at noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Because of CDC guidelines on social distancing, masks will be required at the cemetery and only 30 people will be allowed under the committal shelter. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved