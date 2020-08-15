Frances R. White, 85, of Jacksonville passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1934, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Abraham and Jewel Wright Metcalf.

She married Carl F. Fanning in 1956 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1983. She later married Charles G. White on Oct. 6, 1984, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1993.

She is survived by two children, Tim Fanning and Sue Giassio, both of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Amy (Will) Browning of Literberry, Chad (Bonnie) Fanning of Chapin and Nathan (Donna) Fanning of Texas; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and everal nieces and nephews, including Brian Metcalf of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Tina Fanning in infancy and Karen Fanning.

Frances worked as a certified nursing assistant throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed doing puzzle books and spending time with her cats. She was a member of Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville.

A graveside service will be at noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Because of CDC guidelines on social distancing, masks will be required at the cemetery and only 30 people will be allowed under the committal shelter. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.