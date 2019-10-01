Francis Bernard "Frank" Eck, 88, passed in peace Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Frank was born in Springfield to Emerick and Elizabeth Moore Eck. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta Madison Eck. Frank was the loving father of four children, Gregory Eck, Daniel (Sue) Eck, Annelise Eck and Andrew (Cara) Eck; and the grandfather of Alexander Eck, Colby Eck and Tyler Eck. He also leaves behind his siblings, James Eck, Robert (Lola) Eck, Sharon Eck Fulton and George (Gail) Eck.
He proudly served our country as a U.S. Marine before earning a degree in mechanical engineering from Tri-State College. Among his achievements was his work on the design of the Cessna Skymaster airplane. He also was granted a U.S. patent in 1971 for a power-transfer device he invented.
A funeral Mass was Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia, with interment at Georgia Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the EAA Aviation Foundation, Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation, or Holy Family Catholic Church of Marietta, Georgia.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 1, 2019