Francis E. Padgett, 87, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Palmyra, the son of Russell and Thelma Cox Padgett. He married Gladys Sexton and she survives.

He also is survived by one daughter, Susan Jachino-Ogg (husband, Jim), and one son, Scott Padgett, both of Jacksonville; two grandsons, Corey Jachino and Eric Padgett; one granddaughter, Isabella Padgett; and two great-granddaughters.

Mr. Padgett retired from the Illinois Department of Human Services after 39 years of service. He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

A private graveside service will be held at Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.