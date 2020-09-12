LINCOLN — Frank B. Ladd, 96, of Lincoln and formerly of Jacksonville passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Center in Lincoln.

Frank Bernard Ladd was born on Jan. 18, 1924, in Chicago, the son of Frank A. Ladzikowski and Ethel Eckleman Ladzikowski. He was united in marriage to Nancy Lewis on Dec. 15, 1956, in Des Plaines. She preceded him in death on Feb. 27, 2015, in Lincoln.

Mr. Ladd is survived by his sons, Geoffrey Ladd of Illinois and Thomas Ladd of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ladd on Feb. 27, 2015, and his sister, Mary Ellen Ladd, on Aug. 26, 2015.

He graduated from St. Mary's Training School in Des Plaines and the University of Chicago. He then served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, stationed in Okinawa.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville.

He owned Ladd Model Works and Ladd Publications, which produced products and publications for model railroaders and stamp collectors. He was a journalist for the Jacksonville Area Showcase, Jacksonville Journal-Courier, State Journal-Register and Fairfield Publications including Women's Wear Daily and Supermarket News.

A private graveside service for Frank and Nancy Ladd will be Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The Rev. Adam R. Quine of First Presbyterian Church of Lincoln will deliver the eulogy. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville or First Presbyterian Church of Lincoln. Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln is assisting the family.