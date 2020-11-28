Frank U. "Buzz" Baptist, 76, of Jacksonville died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, after a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus.

Born in Moline on Feb. 24, 1944, he was the son of the late Frank U. Baptist Sr. and Marjorie (Wainman) Baptist Bos. He married Barbara J. Potter on Sept. 28, 1964, in Versailles, and she survives. Also surviving are their children, Brenda Protz of Springfield and Brian (Jenny) Baptist of Jacksonville; granddaughters, Brandy Protz of Vandalia and Makenna Baptist of Jacksonville; one grandson, Daxton Baptist of Jacksonville; and three sisters, Jenny (Joe) Dawdy of White Hall, Sandy (Gary) West of Jacksonville and Gayl Harrison of Rock Island. He also had numerous other people he referred to as his "children" and "grandchildren," as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Jenna Protz.

While his given name was Frank, he became "Buzz" as a baby. His older sister, Jenny, said her parents kept telling her he was her new baby brother. She couldn't say brother and somehow it sounded like Buzz. And he was Buzz in the family after that.

After leaving Moline in 1950, the family moved to rural Versailles, in Brown County to the Wainman family farm. In 1957, they left the farm and moved to Morgan County, near Murrayville, and Frank attended eighth grade in Murrayville. He then went on to Jacksonville High School, graduating in 1963.

Frank was happily retired after working for the Ranch House restaurant as a cook when he was younger, the Jacksonville State Hospital, and then finally Kordite, Mobil and Pactiv, from which he retired after 25 years.

He was involved with Elks Youth Baseball, Boy Scout Troop 107, worked on the baseball and football fields at Jacksonville and Routt high schools and MacMurray College. Some of his many interests were bowling on leagues most of his life — he was honored with an induction into the Jacksonville/Winchester United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association Hall of Fame — traveling to gambling boats and playing the slot machines; restoring engines to show at the Prairie Land Heritage Museum steam show every year; collecting lawn mowers, Nativity scenes, Lionel model trains and numerous other treasures; playing cards with his friends; eating fried chicken; and drinking peanut butter shakes from Mount Sterling. He was a fan of John Wayne, watching old Western movies and reading Western books, and could always be counted on to drive people to the airport and to doctor's appointments or to help people move, and was always willing to bring his truck and trailer to haul anything anyone needed. He was a fan of all sports; loved watching his son, Brian, in any sport he did; and especially loved watching all the sports his grandchildren — Brandy, Makenna, Daxton and Jenna — participated in. He often would travel to watch other teams compete, even if he knew no one on the team.

He probably was most known for his annual visits throughout central Illinois as Santa Claus and often was the chosen Santa for the local Toys for Tots campaign, area long-term care facilities, and any home that invited him in. In recent years he had help from his daughter, Brenda, serving as his "Mrs. Claus" assistant. He portrayed Santa for more than 50 years and said the first time he ever wore a Santa suit was in kindergarten in the school Christmas program.

Frank never met a stranger, was almost always late, would give anyone anything he had, showed his love for others by teasing them, played practical jokes and, although he loved to irritate his wife constantly, he never missed giving her a card for every special occasion. His life, and death, touched the lives of many. His last message from the hospital was to tell everyone he knew that he missed them and loved them.

Because of the family's concerns about the coronavirus, cremation rites will be accorded, but there will be no service at this time. His family is sad that they can't have the celebration of life that Frank deserves, and they promise that 2021 will include the most joyful celebration of life he could possibly have. Stay tuned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation's JHS Bowl Fund to continue restoration of the Jacksonville High School Bowl or to Routt Catholic Schools for its high school sports programs. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.