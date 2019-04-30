GRIGGSVILLE — Frank Warren Turnbull, 92, of Griggsville died early Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Liberty Village of Pittsfield.
He was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Griggsville, son of the late Arthur Frederick and Gladys Glenn Turnbull.
He married Bonnie Nelson on Oct. 20, 1957, in Galesburg. and she preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2007.
Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Turnbull of Griggsville; a brother, Norman Turnbull of Griggsville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, William and Glenn Turnbull.
Frank was a graduate of Griggsville High School's Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Army during Korea, obtaining the rank of sergeant, and was a life member of the V.F.W. He retired from the Griggsville post office after 23 years and continued farming into his 90s. Frank was a 70-year member of Griggsville Masonic Lodge #45 A.F. & A.M., where he was past master and secretary and also was district deputy grand master for the 13th Ward for 19 years. He also was a 65-year member of Quincy Valley Consistory, where he was organist, and in 1986 was awarded the Meritorious Service Award from the Counsel of Deliberation. He was a 50-year life member of Order of the Eastern Star, Rose Croix White Shrine of Jerusalem, Elijah Smith Chapter of SAR, Abraham Lincoln Chapter of People to People, and past state president of Illinois Rural Youth. Frank was a member of Griggsville United Methodist Church, where he also was part-time organist. He was a trustee of Bethel Cemetery and served as secretary-treasurer for 25 years. Frank loved any sort of history and enjoyed coin and stamp collecting. Frank loved music, playing piano and organ, and attending musical theater productions.
A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Bethel Church near Griggsville with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by Griggsville American Legion Post. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville, where Masonic services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church, c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513 Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 30, 2019