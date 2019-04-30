Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Warren Turnbull. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 (217)-833-2321 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 View Map Service 7:00 PM Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Bethel Church Griggsville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRIGGSVILLE — Frank Warren Turnbull, 92, of Griggsville died early Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Liberty Village of Pittsfield.



He was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Griggsville, son of the late Arthur Frederick and Gladys Glenn Turnbull.



He married Bonnie Nelson on Oct. 20, 1957, in Galesburg. and she preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2007.



Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Turnbull of Griggsville; a brother, Norman Turnbull of Griggsville; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, William and Glenn Turnbull.



Frank was a graduate of Griggsville High School's Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Army during Korea, obtaining the rank of sergeant, and was a life member of the V.F.W. He retired from the Griggsville post office after 23 years and continued farming into his 90s. Frank was a 70-year member of Griggsville Masonic Lodge #45 A.F. & A.M., where he was past master and secretary and also was district deputy grand master for the 13th Ward for 19 years. He also was a 65-year member of Quincy Valley Consistory, where he was organist, and in 1986 was awarded the Meritorious Service Award from the Counsel of Deliberation. He was a 50-year life member of Order of the Eastern Star, Rose Croix White Shrine of Jerusalem, Elijah



A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Bethel Church near Griggsville with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by Griggsville American Legion Post. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville, where Masonic services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church, c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513 Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at GRIGGSVILLE — Frank Warren Turnbull, 92, of Griggsville died early Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Liberty Village of Pittsfield.He was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Griggsville, son of the late Arthur Frederick and Gladys Glenn Turnbull.He married Bonnie Nelson on Oct. 20, 1957, in Galesburg. and she preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2007.Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Turnbull of Griggsville; a brother, Norman Turnbull of Griggsville; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, William and Glenn Turnbull.Frank was a graduate of Griggsville High School's Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Army during Korea, obtaining the rank of sergeant, and was a life member of the V.F.W. He retired from the Griggsville post office after 23 years and continued farming into his 90s. Frank was a 70-year member of Griggsville Masonic Lodge #45 A.F. & A.M., where he was past master and secretary and also was district deputy grand master for the 13th Ward for 19 years. He also was a 65-year member of Quincy Valley Consistory, where he was organist, and in 1986 was awarded the Meritorious Service Award from the Counsel of Deliberation. He was a 50-year life member of Order of the Eastern Star, Rose Croix White Shrine of Jerusalem, Elijah Smith Chapter of SAR, Abraham Lincoln Chapter of People to People, and past state president of Illinois Rural Youth. Frank was a member of Griggsville United Methodist Church, where he also was part-time organist. He was a trustee of Bethel Cemetery and served as secretary-treasurer for 25 years. Frank loved any sort of history and enjoyed coin and stamp collecting. Frank loved music, playing piano and organ, and attending musical theater productions.A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Bethel Church near Griggsville with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by Griggsville American Legion Post. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville, where Masonic services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church, c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513 Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close