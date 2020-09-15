WHITE HALL — Fred Robyn Strang, 93, of White Hall passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 13, 2020, at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Greene County to Fred and Helen Bates Strang.

He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Strang of Orange, Virginia; two sons, Jeff Strang of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Paul (Mary Kay) Strang of East Peoria; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and his youngest brother, Lynn Strang of Waco, Texas. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gail Schutz; and two brothers, Kent and Phil Strang.

Following cremation, burial will be at Jones Cemetery, 1 mile east of his childhood home near White Hall. Because of the COVID-19 virus and relatives being out of state, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Jones Cemetery or to the charity of the donor's choice. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.