WHITE HALL — Fred "Ted" Sitton, 65, of Roodhouse earned his heavenly wings on the morning of Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.



His name invokes so much that there is not going to be enough room to detail all the accolades.



Fred is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Tom; and daughter, Kate. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; brother, John; and his parents, Tom and Mary Sitton. There also is a plethora of people who felt like they were family even though they weren't but were fortunate enough to be a part of his life. Ted's wife, Sharon, jilted him numerous times during their courtship but eventually came to adore and cherish their time together. Ted often mentioned that his only wish is that they could have spent more than the 41 years they had together.



Ted decided early on to be different, which is why he chose to be architecturally challenged and bought the strangest house in town. The geodesic dome home was known throughout the area as the resting place of the "Big Red Snap-on Truck".



Ted, in spite of Snap-on's corporate policy, made a living selling tools to people who couldn't afford them or even needed them. Most people bought them just so they could talk to Ted and, in the process, became close friends and practically family.



Ted's love of music was legendary and, as most people who knew him were aware but really didn't understand, Ted, family and friends trooped off to music festivals from Florida to Indiana and Illinois to see artists that practically no one had heard of.



His love of cars was epic and he early on decided to own and drive any goofy configuration of automobile that Detroit could produce. From Corvairs to Gremlins and everything in between, Ted owned them all at one time or another. The most noted is the "'56 Nomad Wagon" that still today draw stares from anyone who sees it.



He was an avid supporter of White Hall Drag-O-Way, chairman of the Roodhouse Park Board for 18 years and coached Little League baseball and Junior League football.



An avid motorcyclist, again, the number of models he had owned at one time or still owned is wonderfully impressive. If it said "Harley" on it, it was OK in Ted's book.



He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and participated in numerous outreach programs, including Cursillo, Residents Encounter Christ, Via De Cristo and the Saturday morning men's prayer group.



As everyone knows, he was a generous, caring, funny man who always greeted everyone he met with his incredible wit and humility. He will be missed by everyone who ever had the good fortune to know him.



A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church in White Hall with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorials may be made to the City of Roodhouse Youth Programs, Greene County Food Bank, Mandy's Whine and Bark Animal Shelter or All Saints Catholic Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

