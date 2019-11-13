Freda Mae Bennett, 93, of Jacksonville passed away Monday evening, Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born Sept. 11, 1926, in Gillespie, the daughter of Fred and Emma Johnson. She married the Rev. Dale Cleveland Bennett on Nov. 25, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2001.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Willner of Jacksonville and Mary Lou Zimmerman of Centralia; five grandchildren, Kurt Zimmerman, Jeff Zimmerman, Ryan Zimmerman, Barb Campbell and Kevin Willner; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Bennett was a devoted minister's wife, having taught Sunday school and being active in church activities. She loved to talk about Jesus and was a member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, spending time at the lake and taking care of her animals.
A private service will be held. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 13, 2019