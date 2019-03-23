Obituary Print Frederick Lee Bradshaw (1936 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

PITTSFIELD — Frederick Lee Bradshaw, 82, of rural Griggsville passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born in Quincy on April 6, 1936, to Thomas and Lois Sweeting Bradshaw. Fred married Carole Schulten on July 9, 1969, in Hannibal, Missouri.



Fred graduated in 1954 from Griggsville High School before joining the Army for three years. Upon returning to Pike County, Fred went on to attend Western Illinois University, from which he received a bachelor's degree in agriculture. Fred was a farmer by trade but he also was an agriculture advocate.



Fred served on many boards over the years, including Farm Credit Services of Western Illinois; Illinois Soybean Checkoff Board; National Biodiesel Board; Council on Food and Agriculture Research (CFAR), for which he also served as treasurer; Two Rivers RC&D, past chairman; Pike County Farm Bureau; Griggsville Rural Fire District, treasurer; Pike County Board; and Orr Research Center Corp., where Fred was a founding member of the board who took the concept of an agriculture research farm in Western Illinois and made it into the showplace it is today. He spent countless hours promoting, lobbying, fundraising and negotiating purchases to bring the project off the ground. One of his proudest moments was when he helped facilitate the one-of-a-kind agreement between the University of Illinois and John Wood Community College to share resources at Orr Research Center. Fred also was a member of Griggsville Masonic Lodge and Shriners, Griggsville United Methodist Church, and Griggsville-Perry American Legion, and served as a precinct committeeman and vice chairman of the Pike County Republican Party.



Over the years he has received many awards for his work in agriculture, including the Award of Merit for Distinguished Service to Agriculture from Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society of Agriculture at the University of Illinois and the Lifetime Achievement Recognition - College of ACES-University of Illinois.



Fred enjoyed his political and community activities, but his true enjoyment in life was spending time with his family. Fred and Carole visited all 50 states and 47 countries on every continent except Antarctica. When Fred was not traveling, he could be found running the bulldozer on the farm. He spent many hours, which he enjoyed, doing cleanup and dirt work. He especially enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren and attending their sports and other activities.



He is survived by his wife, Carole; three sons, Jeff (Erin) Bradshaw of Plainfield, Indiana, Eric Bradshaw of Griggsville and Matt (Lori) Bradshaw Griggsville; seven grandchildren, Sami and Lincoln Bradshaw of Plainfield, Indiana, Jacob and Jane Bradshaw of Pittsfield, and Wesley, Cody and Kyle Bradshaw of Griggsville; two brothers, Philip (Linda) Bradshaw of Griggsville and Harvey (Judy) Bradshaw of Griggsville; sisters-in-law, Kay Adams of Hannibal, Missouri, and Sue (John) Bier of Palmyra; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Beulah Schulten; and two brothers-in-law, Chuck Schulten and John Adams.



