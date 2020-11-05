1/1
Frederick Paul "Fred" Roth
CARLINVILLE — Frederick Paul "Fred" Roth, 86, of Carlinville passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.

Fred was born March 6, 1934, in Carrollton, a son of Mathias and Margaret (Becker) Roth.

Fred graduated from Greenfield High School with the Class of 1951. Because of Fred's intellect, he was allowed to skip the third grade. He served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1956, including 18 months in Korea, where he led an Army amphibious "Duck Platoon".

On April 23, 1960, he married the former Betty Ann Armstrong at Greenfield Catholic Church and they were united for 60 years.

Fred was a retired farmer in Macoupin and Greene counties. He was an experienced bulldozer operator, working in a rock quarry in Kane and clearing farm ground in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

He enjoyed helping two of his sons in their shops — autobody and mechanic. Fred enjoyed gardening, boating, mushroom hunting, jeep rides and listening to Johnny Cash and country music. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald, Vincent, Jerome and Rolland; and a sister, Bernadine Brecht.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. Burial will follow at Hagaman Cemetery.

Fred is survived by his wife, Betty Ann of Carlinville; sons, Rick Roth of Filmore, Tom (Sharon) Roth of Carlinville, Jim (Janet) Roth of Carlinville and Lyndell Roth of Carlinville; granddaughter Casey (Kevin) Spitz of Arlington Heights, grandson Derek Roth of Hoboken, New Jersey, granddaughter Emily Roth of Urbana, granddaughter Megan (Ryan) Loyet of Carlinville, granddaughter Jessica (Kory Schneider) Roth of Shiloh and grandson Brandon Roth of Carlinville; great-grandchildren, Jason, Andrew and Morgan Spitz of Arlington Heights; sisters, Betty (George) Witt of Greenfield, Alberta Lizenby of Hettick and Margaret Wester of Jerseyville, brothers, Albert Roth of Carrollton and Cletus (Joan) Roth of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Area Hospital or Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DAVIS ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
