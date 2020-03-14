LINCOLN — Patricia Marilyn (Shaffner) Williamson, 89, formerly of Lincoln, passed on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Liberty Village in Peoria.

Marilyn was born on Oct. 18, 1930, in Roswell, New Mexico, the older daughter of Carl and Beatrice Brown Shaffner. She graduated in 1948 from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, where she sang in the Glee Club and served as editor of the school's yearbook, The Crimson J. Marilyn graduated in 1952 from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL. She was an active member of Gamma Delta Literary Society and earned a double major in English and Spanish. She was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society and later named as a member of the American Association of University Women. Post-graduation she served as president of Illinois College's Alumni Association. It was during her Illinois College days that she met and married fellow student Arthur R. Williamson. In 1964, she and her family relocated to Lincoln, when Dr. Arthur Williamson moved his medical practice from Arlington Heights and opened the Williamson Clinic in Lincoln. She was a member of Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln.

Marilyn is survived by five sons, David Arthur of Saline, Michigan, Leslie Bruce (Cathy) of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, Jeffrey Lynn (Jane) of Peoria, John Michael (Donna) of San Francisco, California, and Douglas Crawford (Michelle) of Dublin, California.; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arthur R. Williamson (d. 2008); her father, Carl M. Shaffner (d. 1972); her mother, Beatrice Brown Shaffner (d. 1991); and her sister, Carol Ann Robson (d. 2015).

Marilyn was full of life, had a great sense of humor, possessed a strong inquisitive nature and had many dear friends. She loved to play a competitive game of bridge, read books with the Book Club, bake apple pies, shop at Talbots, correct anyone's bad grammar, and watch basketball games, especially the LCHS Railsplitters, Fighting Illini and Chicago Bulls (when Michael Jordan was playing). While celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary in Chicago, she insisted on attending a Chicago Bulls game. She especially loved her boys and played a huge role in helping to shape their lives.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Burial will be at Lucas Chapel Cemetery in rural Middletown. Memorials may be made to: LCHS Boys Booster Club, P.O. Box 803, Lincoln, IL 62656; or Illinois College, c/o President's Office, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650.