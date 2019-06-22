G.C. Spangenberg, 84, of Jacksonville died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born March 12, 1935, in White Hall, the son of Russell and Eileen Tatman Spangenberg.
He is survived by two sisters, Beverly (Nick) Surratt and Serena Beddingfield, all of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Spangenberg (surviving wife, Carol of Jacksonville).
Mr. Spangenberg was a 1953 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He began work at the Secrist Drive-In in South Jacksonville before being drafted and serving in the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, he owned and operated Boulder Damsel Pool Hall. He then began a 25-year career with the U.S. Postal Service in Jacksonville, retiring in 1999. G.C. was well known in the 1960s for his Christmas light displays and won the Jacksonville Christmas Light Contest many times.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 22, 2019