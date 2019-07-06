Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Marguerite (Unsell) Jones. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

G. Marguerite Jones, 103, of Knollwood Retirement Home in Jacksonville died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born Jan. 12, 1916, in Winters, Texas, the daughter of John Edward and Ida Elmorah Moxley Unsell. She married James Granville Jones on Aug. 2, 1935 in Llano, Texas, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1995.



She also was preceded in death by a son, Barry Wayne Jones in 1990; two sisters, Genevieve Townsend and Bessie Thelma Wiley; and three brothers, Bruce Byron Unsell, Willie Foy Unsell and Edwin Elmo Unsell.



Marguerite is survived by a son, Michael Lynn "Mickey" Jones (wife, Jeannie) of Jacksonville; a daughter-in-law, Linda Cartwright Jones Ballard (husband, Wally) of San Diego, California; three grandchildren, Laura Jones Martin (husband, Derrick) of Poway, California, Daniel Lee Jones (wife, Elisabeth Greer) of Newton, Mssachusetts, and Jeremy David Jones (wife, Michelle) of Kirksville, Missouri; and nine great-grandchildren, Katie Martin Howland (husband, Timothy) and Derrick "DJ" Kennedy Martin Jr., both of Poway, California, Eliot Greer Jones, Harriet Greer Jones, Graeme Greer Jones, and Reid Greer Jones, all of Newton, Massachusetts; and Oliver Pierce Jones, Oakley Mandel Jones and Hazel Mildred Jones, all of Kirksville, Missouri.



Mrs. Jones was the wife of a minister of the Church of Christ and worked beside him for more than 40 years, nurturing church activities in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and California. Moving to Jacksonville from California was incredibly exciting, especially for the Jacksonville grandkids. She loved seeing their happy faces as they enjoyed her home cooking and devoured fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls. She loved to paint, make scrapbooks of grandkids' activities and accomplishments, and sew Christmas stockings for all the little ones in the family. Genealogy was a favorite pastime and she was a member of the DAR. Mrs. Jones recently understood and was surprised to learn of a dozen ancestors who were Texas Rangers from the 1830 to 1860s.



She loved living at Knollwood. All the staff were special to her. She couldn't believe how lucky she was to live in such a caring, beautiful home in Jacksonville. Mrs. Jones lived at Heritage Health the last few months of her life. Their dedicated staff watched over her and made her comfortable while providing daily care. The family thanks them for their caring service.



Private family funeral services and interment will be at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. There will be no visitation. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf, 907 W. Superior Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is serving the Jones family. Condolences may be sent online at G. Marguerite Jones, 103, of Knollwood Retirement Home in Jacksonville died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.She was born Jan. 12, 1916, in Winters, Texas, the daughter of John Edward and Ida Elmorah Moxley Unsell. She married James Granville Jones on Aug. 2, 1935 in Llano, Texas, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1995.She also was preceded in death by a son, Barry Wayne Jones in 1990; two sisters, Genevieve Townsend and Bessie Thelma Wiley; and three brothers, Bruce Byron Unsell, Willie Foy Unsell and Edwin Elmo Unsell.Marguerite is survived by a son, Michael Lynn "Mickey" Jones (wife, Jeannie) of Jacksonville; a daughter-in-law, Linda Cartwright Jones Ballard (husband, Wally) of San Diego, California; three grandchildren, Laura Jones Martin (husband, Derrick) of Poway, California, Daniel Lee Jones (wife, Elisabeth Greer) of Newton, Mssachusetts, and Jeremy David Jones (wife, Michelle) of Kirksville, Missouri; and nine great-grandchildren, Katie Martin Howland (husband, Timothy) and Derrick "DJ" Kennedy Martin Jr., both of Poway, California, Eliot Greer Jones, Harriet Greer Jones, Graeme Greer Jones, and Reid Greer Jones, all of Newton, Massachusetts; and Oliver Pierce Jones, Oakley Mandel Jones and Hazel Mildred Jones, all of Kirksville, Missouri.Mrs. Jones was the wife of a minister of the Church of Christ and worked beside him for more than 40 years, nurturing church activities in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and California. Moving to Jacksonville from California was incredibly exciting, especially for the Jacksonville grandkids. She loved seeing their happy faces as they enjoyed her home cooking and devoured fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls. She loved to paint, make scrapbooks of grandkids' activities and accomplishments, and sew Christmas stockings for all the little ones in the family. Genealogy was a favorite pastime and she was a member of the DAR. Mrs. Jones recently understood and was surprised to learn of a dozen ancestors who were Texas Rangers from the 1830 to 1860s.She loved living at Knollwood. All the staff were special to her. She couldn't believe how lucky she was to live in such a caring, beautiful home in Jacksonville. Mrs. Jones lived at Heritage Health the last few months of her life. Their dedicated staff watched over her and made her comfortable while providing daily care. The family thanks them for their caring service.Private family funeral services and interment will be at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. There will be no visitation. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf, 907 W. Superior Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is serving the Jones family. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close