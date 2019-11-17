Garry Lee "Gimpy" Treece, 67, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Prairie Village Healthcare Center.
He was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Paul and Bess Six Treece.
He is survived by one son, Paul Lee Treece; and two sisters and two brothers, Carol (Gene) Stonehouse of Sun City West, Arizona, and James (Jody) Treece, Paula Evans, and Michael Treece, all of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his half-brother, Ted Treece (surviving wife Linda of Jacksonville); and a brother-in-law, Kenny Evans.
Garry was a 1971 graduate of Jacksonville High School, and then attended Illinois Technical Institute. He worked for Rouland Trucking as a truck driver for 26 years, retiring in 1995 due to ill health.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 17, 2019