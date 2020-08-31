1/1
Gary David Greeling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BEARDSTOWN — Gary David Greeling, 72, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born May 19, 1948, in Carrollton, the son of Paul and Lucy Lane Greeling.

He is survived by his life companion, Crystell Bartlett of Jacksonville; two sons, Michael and Matthew Greeling; four stepchildren, Tilford "Ed" Bowman of Quincy, Terry Bowman of Jacksonville, Tim (wife, Sara) Bowman of Lakeshore Hills and Tamara (husband, Warren) Farrington of Damiansville; 11 stepgrandchildren, Marissa Martens, Raeanna Bowman, Orion Farrington, Andy Bowman, Jenna Bowman, Matthew Bowman, Hunter Farrington, Krista Bowman, and Jessica, Devin, and Jonathan Liebig; one sister, Pauline (husband, John) Smythe; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary graduated from Jerseyville High School in the Class of 1966 and later served in the United States Army. He was a member of Roodhouse Baptist Church and Albers American Legion. Gary retired after 30 years from the United States Postal Service in St. Louis. He worked at Walmart in the produce department in Wood River and Beardstown, and at Target in Alton. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years, but his greatest joys were taking long drives, fishing and camping with his life companion and friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life gathering will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Roodhouse Community Park. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. Memorials have been suggested to the family of Gary Greeling. Condolences may be left online at colwellememorialhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colwell Memorial Home
515 State Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-1100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved