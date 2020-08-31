BEARDSTOWN — Gary David Greeling, 72, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born May 19, 1948, in Carrollton, the son of Paul and Lucy Lane Greeling.

He is survived by his life companion, Crystell Bartlett of Jacksonville; two sons, Michael and Matthew Greeling; four stepchildren, Tilford "Ed" Bowman of Quincy, Terry Bowman of Jacksonville, Tim (wife, Sara) Bowman of Lakeshore Hills and Tamara (husband, Warren) Farrington of Damiansville; 11 stepgrandchildren, Marissa Martens, Raeanna Bowman, Orion Farrington, Andy Bowman, Jenna Bowman, Matthew Bowman, Hunter Farrington, Krista Bowman, and Jessica, Devin, and Jonathan Liebig; one sister, Pauline (husband, John) Smythe; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary graduated from Jerseyville High School in the Class of 1966 and later served in the United States Army. He was a member of Roodhouse Baptist Church and Albers American Legion. Gary retired after 30 years from the United States Postal Service in St. Louis. He worked at Walmart in the produce department in Wood River and Beardstown, and at Target in Alton. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years, but his greatest joys were taking long drives, fishing and camping with his life companion and friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life gathering will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Roodhouse Community Park. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. Memorials have been suggested to the family of Gary Greeling. Condolences may be left online at colwellememorialhome.com.