MEREDOSIA – Gary Dean Schone, 82, of Meredosia died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born July 28, 1937, in Beardstown, the son of Dietrich and Edna Lovekamp Schone. He married Barbara J. Hudson on Oct. 15, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and she survives. He is also survived by one daughter, Kimberly (David) Parker of Meredosia; one son, Scott (Lisa) Schone of Winchester; four grandchildren, Tyler Raye Christison of Jacksonville, and Jordyn Ann Schone, Abby Nicole Schone, and Levi Scott Schone, all of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bernice Zulauf and Bernita Winkelman; and one brother, Dick "Junior" Schone. Mr. Schone had been a farmer, and also worked for Gordon Implement which later became Arends Awe, retiring in 2003. He was a faithful longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, and a member of the Air National Guard. He enjoyed watching western movies and John Wayne movies. He also enjoyed rebuilding cars, woodworking, antique tractor pulling, and fishing. Most of all, he loved his family dearly. Private family services will be held with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Arenzville. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Cass-Schuyler Hospice. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.