Gary Eugene Watkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE HALL — Gary Eugene Watkins, 66, of White Hall passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 31, 1953, in Jacksonville, the son of Harlan and Mabel Lawson Watkins. He married Gail Hawkins on May 23, 1992, in Glasgow and she survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Gena (Tony) Judkins of Winchester, Tina Watkins of Jacksonville and Emily Watkins of St. Louis, Missouri; two sons, Thomas (Jessa) Watkins of Jacksonville and Charles "Buddy" Pohlman of Chicago; six grandchildren, Derick Montgomery, Wesley McKinney, Tucker Watkins, Cooper Watkins, Lillian Peters and Thomas Peters; and a sister, Twila (Gary) Northrup of Roodhouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason Knight; and a granddaughter, Myla Watkins.

Gary worked for Charter Communications for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved