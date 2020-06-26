WHITE HALL — Gary Eugene Watkins, 66, of White Hall passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 31, 1953, in Jacksonville, the son of Harlan and Mabel Lawson Watkins. He married Gail Hawkins on May 23, 1992, in Glasgow and she survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Gena (Tony) Judkins of Winchester, Tina Watkins of Jacksonville and Emily Watkins of St. Louis, Missouri; two sons, Thomas (Jessa) Watkins of Jacksonville and Charles "Buddy" Pohlman of Chicago; six grandchildren, Derick Montgomery, Wesley McKinney, Tucker Watkins, Cooper Watkins, Lillian Peters and Thomas Peters; and a sister, Twila (Gary) Northrup of Roodhouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason Knight; and a granddaughter, Myla Watkins.

Gary worked for Charter Communications for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.