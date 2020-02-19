BEARDSTOWN — Gary J. Hood, 59, of Beardstown died Sunday, Feb.ruary 16, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Jan. 17, 1961, in Beardstown, the son of Carl and Virginia Swan Hood.

He is survived by his children, C.J. (Jenna) Hood of Bluffs, Cole (Sarah) Hood of Rushville, Courtney (Cole) Wood of Eldorado and Corey (Kaylan) Hood of Ridgway; eight grandchildren; one brother, Marty (Debra) Hood of Arenzville; one stepsister, Heidi Anderson of Talkettna, Alaska; one stepbrother, Gary Anderson of Garden Grove, California; two very special nieces, Crystal and Tammy; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Anna Marie Hood.

Mr. Hood was a 1980 graduate of Beardstown High School and was employed for several years as an industrial painter before retiring for health reasons. Gary was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and telling "white lies" to his cousins. He was an expert at making rock candy and loved all animals, especially his Shih Tzu, Scarlett.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Schuyler County Humane Society or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.