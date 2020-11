Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

VERSAILLES — GARY KENT WILKERSON, 63 of rural Versailles died Nov. 6. Friends are encouraged to watch Gary's services streaming live at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. There will be no visitation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store