Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 Funeral 10:30 AM Saint Paul's Lutheran Church Chapin , IL

On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, Gary Lee Barber - loving husband, father, brother and Papa - was called home by his Lord and Savior to his eternal resting place.



Gary was born on Nov. 22, 1952, in Jacksonville to Ray and Anne Barber. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1972, assigned to the U.S. Armoured Division and stationed in Garmisch, Germany. On May 3, 1975, he married Diane Anderson. They shared 44 years together before his passing. Together they raised two children, Chris and Lori. He worked at Mobile Chemical as a line supervisor for 30-plus years.



Gary was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chapin. His family always came first. He loved hunting with his son and nephew, fishing with his grandchildren, and shopping with his wife and daughter. He enjoyed farming and watching NASCAR.



He is survived by his wife Diane; his brother, Ron Barber of Jacksonville; his son, Chris Barber of San Antonio; his daughter, Lori (Brian) Haddock of Saint Louis; and his grandchildren, Eva Barber and Braydon and Blake Haddock. Gary also is survived by Doris Privia, whom he considered a second mother. He also leaves behind several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ray and Anne Barber.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his family or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

