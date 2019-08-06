Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lee Summers. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM First Christian Church South Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Gary Lee Summers, 75, of Winchester passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, of natural causes.He was born in Jacksonville on Feb. 27, 1944, the son of Cleo (Bud) and Mary Agnes Carlton Summers. He was raised on a farm southwest of Jacksonville and attended Jacksonville High School, transferring to graduate in 1962 from Winchester High School. He joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for seven years, primarily teaching electronics to new recruits. After his military service, he returned to the Jacksonville area and the family farm, working in Meredosia for many years as an electrician and in maintenance at a fertilizer terminal, happily retiring in 2006.Gary loved cars, trucks and anything with wheels. He would buy tired vehicles and restore them to something fun and unique. He was a member of the Jacksonville Street Rodders. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife of 49 years, Sam (Charlice Pinkerton) Summers, who survives him, and his many good friends. He was no stranger to hard work and was proud that he and Sam built their house on the farm, designing it just as they wanted and then, in 1972, hammering every nail side by side. Gary lived comfortably and happily there with her for the remainder of his years. He was always looking for a bargain, and he took pride in being thrifty. In his later years, he became a member of First Christian Church in Jacksonville and was baptized on his birthday in 2017.Gary is survived by three children, Kristy (Mike) Cockerill, Kathleen Summers (Eran Sheriff), and Matt (Julie) Summers. One son, Clint Aren Summers, preceded him in death at the age of 12. He is survived by five grandchildren, Leah Cockerill, Gabe Summers, Camden Cockerill, Maggie Cockerill and Bella Summers. Gary's brother, Rex Summers, preceded him in death a few years prior; and his sister, Sandy Neff, survives him, living just next door on the family farm.Gary loved having his family and friends surrounding him. He always said he felt fortunate to have such a good family, and he cherished the time he spent with them. His many friends over the years have been a big source of comfort and support through the rough patches as well as a source of much laughter and joy during the good times.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at First Christian Church in South Jacksonville. Burial with military honors will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials can be made to Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 6, 2019

