PRAIRIE DU ROCHER — Gary Lee Upchurch Sr. 80, of Prairie du Rocher died peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud.



Born Aug. 10, 1938, in Arenzville to Marion C. and Violet (Edwards) Upchurch, he was united in marriage to Becky Elaine Dyer on June 14, 1992, in Ellis Grove. She preceded him in death.



Gary was a retired



Also preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Donald Upchurch; and his sister, Marian "Peggy" Steinley.



Surviving Gary are his children, Lee (Justin) Pim of Port Richie, Florida, Kelly (Guy) Briley of Hecker, Gary (Becca) Upchurch Jr. of Ashland and Sheree (Matt) Greenwood of Baylis; his brother, Ronald (Cindy) Upchurch of Jacksonville; his brother-in-law, Dale (Madelin) Dyer of Waukegan; his grandchildren, Devin (Alicia) Watret of Clarmin, Haley (Kaleb Koester) of Cutler, Matthew and Joshua Briley of Hecker, Kassidy Upchurch of Ashland, Mason Wood of Baylis, and Gracie and Mattilyn Greenwood; his great-grandchildren, Aubree Pim, Jaxon and Wyatt Koester, Madison Arnold and Gabriel Wood; special friends, Geraldine Uhl, Scott (Judy) Welshans and Gus and Lisa Mollet; his beloved dog, Molly; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



PRAIRIE DU ROCHER — Gary Lee Upchurch Sr. 80, of Prairie du Rocher died peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud.Born Aug. 10, 1938, in Arenzville to Marion C. and Violet (Edwards) Upchurch, he was united in marriage to Becky Elaine Dyer on June 14, 1992, in Ellis Grove. She preceded him in death.Gary was a retired police officer who last served the citizens of Prairie du Rocher. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger.Also preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Donald Upchurch; and his sister, Marian "Peggy" Steinley.Surviving Gary are his children, Lee (Justin) Pim of Port Richie, Florida, Kelly (Guy) Briley of Hecker, Gary (Becca) Upchurch Jr. of Ashland and Sheree (Matt) Greenwood of Baylis; his brother, Ronald (Cindy) Upchurch of Jacksonville; his brother-in-law, Dale (Madelin) Dyer of Waukegan; his grandchildren, Devin (Alicia) Watret of Clarmin, Haley (Kaleb Koester) of Cutler, Matthew and Joshua Briley of Hecker, Kassidy Upchurch of Ashland, Mason Wood of Baylis, and Gracie and Mattilyn Greenwood; his great-grandchildren, Aubree Pim, Jaxon and Wyatt Koester, Madison Arnold and Gabriel Wood; special friends, Geraldine Uhl, Scott (Judy) Welshans and Gus and Lisa Mollet; his beloved dog, Molly; and many nieces, nephews and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to . Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.

