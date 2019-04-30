Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary M. Brogdon, 74, of rural Jacksonville passed away Sunday morning, April 28, 2019, at his residence.



He was born March 6, 1945, in White Hall, the son of Maurice E. and Elizabeth Vasey Brogdon. He married Carolyn Turner on May 16, 1964, at Literberry Christian Church in Literberry, and she survives.



He also is survived by his son, John (companion, Catherine Pritchett) Brogdon of South Jacksonville; one brother, Norman Brogdon of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; one sister, Sharon Allen of Woodson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Bloome (surviving husband, Lee of Chatham).



Gary was a lifelong farmer in the Lake Jacksonville and Woodson areas. A third-generation farmer, Gary was a dedicated steward of the land he loved. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he served as a board member for many years. He also served on the Asbury Cemetery board. He enjoyed meeting his Asbury friends on Wednesday nights for tacos and lunch with his friends at the Triangle in Woodson. He also enjoyed helping his son farm, attending sprint car races, and taking trips with his wife and daughter. He was a great role model and friend to all. Gary will be remembered for his great sense of humor.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Asbury Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Asbury Church-Brogdon Memorial or Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

