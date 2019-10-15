Gary M. Jackson, 48, of Jacksonville died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, of synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer he had fought since 2010.
He was born June 3, 1971, in Jacksonville, the son of David and Patsy Chaudoin Jackson.
Gary is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patsy and Larry Lancaster of Jacksonville; one brother, Jamey (Debbie) Jackson of Murrayville; one sister, Ginger (Kevin) Coleman of Farmersville; one nephew; two nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.
Gary graduated from Franklin High School and served as an electrician in the United States Navy from 1993 to 1997. He was employed as a project manager for IBM in Florida and Arkansas before returning to Jacksonville. Gary loved his family, his country and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed collecting rare cars.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends informally one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Youngblood Cemetery at Nortonville. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 15, 2019