VIRGINIA — Gary Paul Smay, 78, of Virginia died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born July 3, 1941, in Versailles, the son of Leslie Sr. and Ruth Hunt Smay. He married Linda Booth on Nov. 4, 1967, in Mount Sterling, and she survives.

He also is survived by his son, Paul Smay of Virginia; his daughter, Vicki (Troy) DeFord of Chandlerville; two grandsons, Logan and Connor DeFord, both of Chandlerville; two brothers, Curtis Glen (Joyce) Smay of Cottage Hills and Roy Edward (Fran) Smay of Jerseyville; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Howard, Leslie Jr., Richard and Leo; and four sisters, Ellen, Ruth, Gloria and Betty.

Mr. Smay was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He spent most of his working career driving a truck, working in factories and retired from the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He also spent time taking pictures of wildlife and fishing.

A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jennie Marr Dunaway Park or American Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.