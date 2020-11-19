GREENFIELD — Gary R. Range, 75, of Greenfield died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born May 18, 1945, in Carlinville to Loyal and Dorothy (Jouett). He married his high school sweetheart, Janine Barton, on July 22, 1967, in Greenfield, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Heather (Kenny) Witt of Greenfield, Adam (Ada) Range of Chatham and Kelly (Tony) Kallenbach of Virden; grandchildren, Grant Witt of Greenfield, Cole, Alli and Jack Kallenbach of Virden, and Alivia, Autumn and Aspen Range of Chatham; and brothers, David (Christine), Warren and Billy Bob (Carol).

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amber Hope; his stepfather, Bill Allen; a brother, Laverne; a sister, Phyllis Sablotny; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Range.

Gary was a 1964 graduate of Greenfield High School, where he also was co-captain of the football team. He began working for Laclede Steel in Alton after graduation. He entered the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1966 and served his country. He returned to Laclede Steel until his retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post #225, Stuart Pierson Masonic Lodge #0050, Tri-County Honor Guard and Greenfield United Methodist Church. He was active in the honor guard for funerals, parades, Memorial Day ceremonies and Greenfield football games. He enjoyed puttering around on the family farm, working in his yard and garden, and drinking coffee with his buddies at Shell. He never missed a chance to spend time with his family and attended all their activities. He especially enjoyed vacations in Branson with his family.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenfield United Methodist Church. COVID-19 regulations will be followed, and the immediate family will not be present. A private funeral service will be held; burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery with military rites provided by the Tri-County Honor Guard. Anyone wishing to pay their respects during the procession to the cemetery may do so along Walnut Street or Hwy. 267 north to the cemetery around 11 a.m. Monday. Memorials are suggested to Greenfield United Methodist Church or Tri-County Honor Guard. Please leave a memory or condolence at shields-bishopfh.com. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.