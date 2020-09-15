Gary W. Campbell, 74, of Springfield died at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home.

Gary was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Quincy, the son of Verlin and Dorothy Campbell. He married his wife, JoAnn, on Oct. 5, 1962. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. He was a printer by trade until moving to Florida in 1984. He owned a landscape business and later bought and successfully ran three flower shops with his wife, until he retired.

He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. He enjoyed watching sports and vacationing in the mountains with family. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching Little League teams, attending his children's school activities, watching and sometimes attending Major League Baseball games (favorite team the Tampa Bay Rays), building houses and traveling.

Gary is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his son, David (Linda) Campbell; his daughter, Sheryl (Rick) Pickerel; one grandson, Justin Pickerel; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Larry.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with private burial. The family will informally greet friends from 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Mayo Clinic or Salem Lutheran Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.