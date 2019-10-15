Gary Waid Hoyt of Tacoma, Washington, passed away of heart failure Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital. His son, Waid, was by his side.



He was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Jacksonville to Mary (Waid) Hoyt and Rodney "Tod" Hoyt.



Gary was an avid golfer in his younger years, making state championships in high school and working at the local golf course. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in building design from Southern Illinois University. After college, he eventually settled in Tacoma with some friends and formed a band, Argus. In his career, he spent many years at Legacy Contractors in Auburn, Washington, and years later he opened his own firm, West Coast Design Co.



He is survived by his daughter, Allison (Hoyt) Creighton; her husband, Chris; and her children, Selsiah and Haydin; his son, Waid Hoyt; Waid's wife, Brittnae; and his children, Mason, Bennett and baby "Hoyt," due in summer 2020; and his cousin, Barbara Stark; and her husband, Geoff Clark.



A memorial service was Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Northwest Community Church, 10402 Kline St. SW, Lakewood, Washington.