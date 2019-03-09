Gayle A. Dyer, 75, of South Jacksonville passed away at 11:53 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
He was born Dec. 24, 1943, in Carrollton to Adrian Lee and Esther Margaret (Burbridge) Dyer. He married Linda Pollard on March 2, 1971, in Roodhouse.
Mr. Dyer is survived by his wife, Linda of South Jacksonville; a son, Gayle A. "Andy" (companion,Jessie Smith) Dyer Jr., of South Jacksonville; a daughter, Nancy (Ernie) Brown of Roodhouse; granddaughters, Darriann (companion, Anthony Wither) Smith of Lincoln and Delaney Rose (companion, Sam) Dyer of South Jacksonville; and great-granddaughters, Brinley and Annaleene of Lincoln and Gia Atlee Dyer of South Jacksonville. Also surviving are one brother, one sister and one aunt, Neta Rose Burbridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.
Mr. Dyer was a member of First Christian Church in South Jacksonville. He was born and raised in Hillview and was a 1961 graduate of North Green High School in White Hall. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, playing pool and cards. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He was an avid coffee drinker. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1973. He farmed in the Hillview area as a young adult. He later worked for the State of Illinois as a heavy equipment operator and supervisor for 43 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Union for 45 years.
A memorial service will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First Christian Church in South Jacksonville. Lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Mr. Dyer's family. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.
Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home
255 S Main St
Chandlerville, IL 62627
(217) 458-2424
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 9, 2019