Gayle Tice, 86, a resident of Jacksonville, formerly of Greenview and Springfield, passed into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Gayle is survived by her daughter, Terri (John) Little of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, James (Audra) Banister of Springfield, Jason Banister of Pawnee and Megan (Jennifer) Adams-Poole of St. Louis; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Mason, Cory and Parker Banister. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah E. Tice; and son, Tim W. Myers.
Gayle, fondly known as GG to her family, lived life with a resiliency and found solace in her faith. She deeply loved and sacrificed for her family throughout her life. She enjoyed golfing, volunteering in the LPGA at the Rail Golf Course, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and was an avid bridge player. She spent her years raising her family and helping on the farm. She was employed by Kohl's Department Store and retired from Famous Barr in Springfield. GG was baptized as a believer in Christ at West Side Christian Church, Springfield, and a current member of First Christian Church of Jacksonville. GG leaves a legacy of faith to her family and those that knew her.
Private family services will be held at a later time. Memorial gifts are suggested to First Christian Church of Jacksonville. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 6, 2019