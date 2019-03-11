Obituary Print Gene Retzer (1930 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Gene Retzer, 88, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.



He was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Jacksonville, the son of Samuel S. and Cora E. Martin Retzer. He married Marilyn J. Stewart on July 15, 1950, in Murrayville, and she survives.



Together they raised five children, Stephen (Debbie) Retzer of Jacksonville, Daniel (Connie) Retzer of Rockford, Susan (Bob) Mickey of Belvidere, and Orville and Kenny (deceased) Venable. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Wei) Retzer of Beijing, China, and Vernon Retzer of Pekin; numerous nieces and nephews; and Randy Werries of Jacksonville, whom Gene loved like a son. He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Audrey, Cleda, Retha and Allen.



Gene was an electrician for Anderson Clayton in Jacksonville for 42 years. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in Germany. In later years, he enjoyed driving the YMCA bus and volunteering for the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni. He also served as chairman for the Morgan County Sheriff's Merit Commission. A longtime member of First Christian Church, Gene worked in the prison ministry and served on two mission trips to Africa. Gene was a die-hard member of the Taco Bell Lunch Bunch, and loved visiting with friends there.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.

