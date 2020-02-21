Genevieve Sims

Guest Book
  • "Praying for the family."
    - Yolonda Wilson
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - OLA HAMMERS
  • "To the Haley family we send our love and prayers at this..."
    - Victoria Fitzpatrick
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Richard & Connie Gardner
  • "Prayers go out to the family. God is good!"
    - shirlee pettit
Service Information
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-4000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Genevieve Sims, 85, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Frankford, Missouri, the daughter of James Miller and Ruby Smith. She married George Junior Sims on March 5, 1972, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2011.

She is survived by one daughter, Bydia Haley of Seattle, Washington; three sons, George (Toi) Haley, Aaron (Emma) Haley and Rodney (Dennis) Haley, all of Jacksonville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Clara Mae) Miller of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Joe (Jane) Miller of Hannibal, Missouri; one sister, Dorothy Pruitt of Compton, California; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Isaac Haley; and two sisters, Evelyn Wright and Imogene Barnes.

Mrs. Sims was a domestic housekeeper for many families in Jacksonville, including the Ware families and Dr. Bone's family. She also worked at Jacksonville State Hospital for many years. She was a member of House of Worship Church of God in Christ. Genevieve enjoyed playing Solitaire, but most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details