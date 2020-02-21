Genevieve Sims, 85, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Frankford, Missouri, the daughter of James Miller and Ruby Smith. She married George Junior Sims on March 5, 1972, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2011.

She is survived by one daughter, Bydia Haley of Seattle, Washington; three sons, George (Toi) Haley, Aaron (Emma) Haley and Rodney (Dennis) Haley, all of Jacksonville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Clara Mae) Miller of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Joe (Jane) Miller of Hannibal, Missouri; one sister, Dorothy Pruitt of Compton, California; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Isaac Haley; and two sisters, Evelyn Wright and Imogene Barnes.

Mrs. Sims was a domestic housekeeper for many families in Jacksonville, including the Ware families and Dr. Bone's family. She also worked at Jacksonville State Hospital for many years. She was a member of House of Worship Church of God in Christ. Genevieve enjoyed playing Solitaire, but most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.