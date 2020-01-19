Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 12:30 PM First Presbyterian Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Blair Clark, Jr, 87, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

He was born May 22, 1932, in Boston, MA, the son of George Blair Clark, Sr. and Zelda Benn Clark. His parents preceded him in death. He married Rhoda Alice Hertzberg on Aug. 19, 1961, in Barrington and she preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 2015.

He is survived by one daughter, Linda Nicole Clark of Chicago; one son, Christopher Blair Clark (wife Pennie) of Evergreen, CO; two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Riley Clark; two brothers, Arnold Clark of Centerville, MA and Phillip Clark of Hudson, FL; and one sister Sandra Domineau of Hanover, MA.

He graduated from The Roxbury Latin School in 1951 and continued his education at

George then moved to Chicago to accept a position with Rand McNally in textbook sales to universities.In 1962, Lawrence Hertzberg of Ernst Hertzberg Monastery Hill Bindery in Chicago offered him a position at Hertzberg New-Method Book Bindery located in Jacksonville. The company was launching a new division of reinforced paperback books that would become known as Perma-Bound Books. George and Rhoda moved to Jacksonville and made it their home.

In 1976, George joined AG Edwards & Sons. With a lifetime interest in finance and investing, he developed a successful investment advisory practice at their Jacksonville office. He retired in 2000 and continued his active interest in private investing for the remainder of his life.

George's life was filled with diverse interests. In 1966, he was invited to join Jacksonville's oldest men's literary society, The Club. He delighted in researching various literary topics and reviewing books for his yearly presentation. He was an avid bridge player, an excellent tennis player, enjoyed reading and reciting Shakespeare, and loved spending time with his hunting dogs. He had a passion for jazz and classical music, theatre productions, fine art, and investing. George and Rhoda also enjoyed entertaining and traveling the world. Some of their fondest memories included summers in Portugal, visits with friends in Scotland and England, and trips to France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Thailand.

George was a dedicated supporter of The Art Association of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville

He cherished his role as a husband, father and grandfather. For friends and family who knew George and Rhoda through the years, his delightful wit and great humor will always stand out in memory. His devotion in caring for the woman he so dearly loved, as her health issues began to impact their life together will not be forgotten. His loving presence and ebullient spirit will be missed by those who were privileged to know him.

The Clark family would like to thank Elara Caring and caregivers Paula, Dawson, Jessica, Troy, Julie, Misty, Tiffany and Ashley for such devoted care and kindness to their father.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. Saturday until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to The Art Association of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Promise or First Presbyterian Church.

The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.

