George E. Eck, 73, of rural Alexander died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 18, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Emerick B. and Elizabeth Moore Eck. He married Gail A. Standley on June 21, 1969, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and she survives.

George also is survived by his siblings, James (the late Charlene) Eck and Robert (Lola) Eck, both of New Berlin, and Sharon Fulton of Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank (the late Loretta) Eck and John Joseph in infancy.

George graduated from Routt High School in 1966, the last class to graduate from the original Routt High School building. He then served in the United States Army from December 1966 to April 1968, stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Following his discharge from the service, George joined his father in their family farm operation near Alexander, where he worked the remainder of his life. George was a lifetime member of Church of the Visitation in Alexander. In 1982, George and Gail became members of the Dominican Order as Lay Dominicans, as created by St. Dominic in the 1200s. In 2008, they also became associates of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield. George and Gail were active in the Koinonia Retreat Movement for many years and served on more than 30 retreat teams. They assisted with REC Retreats at Jacksonville Correctional Center, where George served as an altar boy; served as Eucharistic ministers in pastoral care at both St. John's and Memorial hospitals in Springfield, and taught religion classes in their home for 19 years. George and Gail were known for their Columbus Day Weiner Roast and Hayride each year, which they hosted at their farm for members of the Koinonia Community from all over central Illinois on Saturday, followed on Sunday by all family members.

George was a life member of New Berlin Knights of Columbus and a life member of Disabled American Veterans. He also was a member of Franklin American Legion and Franklin Lions Club, where he was known as "salesman extraordinaire." George was proud to have been the first in line for the Franklin Burgoo numerous times.

George will be remembered for his never-ending willingness to help others. He had a special gift for recognizing needs in others and the heart and will to fulfill those needs.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery near Franklin. The Mass will be live-streamed on George's Tribute Wall at airsman-hires.com. The family will meet friends following a 4:45 p.m. Tuesday prayer service at Williamson Funeral Home, until 7 p.m. Because of the current pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials are suggested to Dominican Sisters of Springfield or Routt Catholic High School. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.