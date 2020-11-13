A funeral Mass for George Eck was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville with the Rev. Ron Lorilla, celebrant.

The pall was placed on the casket by Susie Mikovich, Sharon Eck Fulton, Betsy Kastle, Annelise Eck, Bonnie Eck Heitz and Amanda Fulton. Readings were given by Claire Evans and Liz Standley, and Kate Evans read the petitions.

Cantors for the service were Patty Fitzpatrick and Theresa Lonergan, accompanied by Sister Lori Kirchman, O.P., and guitarist Mary Beth Cruzan. The hymns were "On Eagle's Wings," Shepherd Me Oh God," "You Are Mine," "Center of My Life," "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art."

Tim Eck and Tom Cisne gave eulogies. Sharon Johnson served as extraordinary minister of Communion.

Ushers were Tom and Judy Cisne and Don Beeley.

Pallbearers were Phil Eck, Greg Eck, Tim Eck, Christopher Eck, Luke Flynn, J.T. Mikovich, Joey Standley, Michael Standley and David Standley. Honorary pallbearers were Ed Standley, Bob Mandeville, Ken Morris, Rick English, Kirk Fulton, Tom Cisne, Don Davis, Ralph Johnson, Ned Seymour and Jim Brown.

Burial was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery near Franklin, where military graveside honors were conducted by the Combined Veterans Ceremonial Team. Steve Scott served as commander with Bill Gibson, chaplain; Jim Carlton, officer of the day; Bruce McDaniel and Bill Morrow, color guard; Terry English and Kenny Crews, color bearers; and Frank Wildhagen, Bob Hamby, Herschel Carriger, Don Moore, Larry Preston, Paul Chaudoin and Rob Harr, firing squad. The bugler was Paula Rose.

A prayer service was conducted by the Rev. Ron Lorilla on Tuesday afternoon at Williamson Funeral Home.