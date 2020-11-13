1/
George Eck
A funeral Mass for George Eck was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville with the Rev. Ron Lorilla, celebrant.

The pall was placed on the casket by Susie Mikovich, Sharon Eck Fulton, Betsy Kastle, Annelise Eck, Bonnie Eck Heitz and Amanda Fulton. Readings were given by Claire Evans and Liz Standley, and Kate Evans read the petitions.

Cantors for the service were Patty Fitzpatrick and Theresa Lonergan, accompanied by Sister Lori Kirchman, O.P., and guitarist Mary Beth Cruzan. The hymns were "On Eagle's Wings," Shepherd Me Oh God," "You Are Mine," "Center of My Life," "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art."

Tim Eck and Tom Cisne gave eulogies. Sharon Johnson served as extraordinary minister of Communion.

Ushers were Tom and Judy Cisne and Don Beeley.

Pallbearers were Phil Eck, Greg Eck, Tim Eck, Christopher Eck, Luke Flynn, J.T. Mikovich, Joey Standley, Michael Standley and David Standley. Honorary pallbearers were Ed Standley, Bob Mandeville, Ken Morris, Rick English, Kirk Fulton, Tom Cisne, Don Davis, Ralph Johnson, Ned Seymour and Jim Brown.

Burial was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery near Franklin, where military graveside honors were conducted by the Combined Veterans Ceremonial Team. Steve Scott served as commander with Bill Gibson, chaplain; Jim Carlton, officer of the day; Bruce McDaniel and Bill Morrow, color guard; Terry English and Kenny Crews, color bearers; and Frank Wildhagen, Bob Hamby, Herschel Carriger, Don Moore, Larry Preston, Paul Chaudoin and Rob Harr, firing squad. The bugler was Paula Rose.

A prayer service was conducted by the Rev. Ron Lorilla on Tuesday afternoon at Williamson Funeral Home.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
Williamson Funeral Home
NOV
10
Prayer Service
04:45 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour
10 entries
November 12, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family.
Julie
Julie Jameson Geddes
Friend
November 12, 2020
Gail, I'm so sorry. I wish we could be there for you. Please know that you are in our hearts and prayers.
Peggy Pack Schneider
Peggy Schneider
Friend
November 11, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Although I never knew George, I know he will be so missed. May you have peace and calm as you remember the great moments with George. Sorry I did not see the notice until too late today. God bless.
Kathryn Ransom
Friend
November 11, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with you that you may have peace and rest, along with wonderful memories. Sorry I did not know in time to attend visitation. I missed the notice in the paper until too late today.
Kathryn Ransom
Friend
November 11, 2020
Hi Gail, I'm very saddened to hear of George's passing. I still remember playing on a baseball team with George during our high school days --right behind the old Routt building. Jim Maurer
Jim Maurer
Friend
November 11, 2020
Gail we were so sorry to hear of George’s passing. We always considered you and George a part of the Jacques family! Sure he and Therese will be keeping things lively!!
Love and prayers!
Mike and Denise
Mike and Denise
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I was never fortunate enough to know George personally, but always admired his perseverance and demeanor when I would see you both at Mass when I was the substitute musician. We are holding you all close in prayer during this difficult time and in the days ahead.
Joanne Gaston
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
Prayers for the family, for your loss of a super guy.
Greg Pennell
Friend
November 10, 2020
Gail we are all saddened to hear of George’s passing. He was loved by our family. His smile and quick wit brought laughs and smiles when he and dad got together. I’m sure dad was in the welcoming committee and they entertaining the K folks in heaven! We are sending prayers of comfort for you and your families. We love you.
Mary Kay and Schella Doedtman
Friend
November 10, 2020
The staff of KM Hair Works & Spa extends to Gail and the family, our most sincere and heartfelt sympathy. George will most definitely be missed.
KM Hairworks & Spa
Friend
