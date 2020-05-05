George Edward Caufield of Jacksonville died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Wood River. He was born in Springfield on Aug. 7, 1947, to George Earl Caufield and Lillian Goodwin Caufield. He married Sherry Connelly in 1971 and they had three sons, Adam Lee Caufield, Timothy Caufield and William Lloyd Caufield. They divorced in 1978. George married Dorothy Ann Abney in 1995 and they divorced in 1998. He is survived by his two sisters, Carol Bliss and Shirley Edwards; and his son, Timothy. He was preceded in death by his sons, Adam and William; his parents, George and Lillian; and four brothers, John, Michael, Frank and Robert. George was a 1972 graduate of Stevinson Auto and Electrical School in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a very longtime member of Church of the New Covenant, where he completed the Read Through the Bible in One Year program and a course on "Soul Winning Made Easy," both in 1981. George also was a longtime volunteer with The Salvation Army and in recent years became an adherent and began faithfully attending their Sunday services. George found his calling in volunteerism and could be seen riding his bicycle to The Salvation Army, where he would sweep and mop the floors after the noon meal Mondays through Fridays and then stay and help with the commodity distribution every Wednesday. A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Carlinville. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date at The Salvation Army. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army-Jacksonville Corps. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.