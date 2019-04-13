Obituary Print George Edwin Allen (1930 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

George Edwin Allen, 88, of South Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born Sept. 19, 1930, in North Palmyra Township, Macoupin County, the son of George M. and Carrie Jackson Allen. He married Phyllis Ann Deitrick on Nov. 14, 1954, at Concord United Methodist Church in Concord, and she survives.



George also is survived by three children, Pat Sample (Ed) of Jacksonville, Jeffrey Edwin Allen (Lisa) of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, and Les Allen (Sherry) of Murrayville; seven grandchildren, Jessica McGath (Shane) of Franklin, Melissa Suttles (Jason) of South Jacksonville, Edwin Allen of New York, New York, Mitchell Allen of Oakmont Pennsylvania, John French of Jacksonville, Clint French (Kim) of Jacksonville, and Sarah French (Sam Mueller) of Bluffs; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew McGath, Morgan and Megan Suttles, and Grady, Emma, Elisabeth and Josie French; a sister, Helen Stewart of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Harold Allen; and a sister, Phyllis Allen.



George was a 1949 graduate of Waverly High School and served with the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He worked in the telecommunications business with Illinois Consolidated Telephone and later with General Telephone, retiring in 1984 after 34 years of service.



He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and had served as a cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 113 and committee member of Boy Scout Troop 113. He enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening and feeding his neighborhood birds. George was most passionate about spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his dog, Susie.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Concord Cemetery in Concord. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church, , or Concord Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at George Edwin Allen, 88, of South Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.He was born Sept. 19, 1930, in North Palmyra Township, Macoupin County, the son of George M. and Carrie Jackson Allen. He married Phyllis Ann Deitrick on Nov. 14, 1954, at Concord United Methodist Church in Concord, and she survives.George also is survived by three children, Pat Sample (Ed) of Jacksonville, Jeffrey Edwin Allen (Lisa) of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, and Les Allen (Sherry) of Murrayville; seven grandchildren, Jessica McGath (Shane) of Franklin, Melissa Suttles (Jason) of South Jacksonville, Edwin Allen of New York, New York, Mitchell Allen of Oakmont Pennsylvania, John French of Jacksonville, Clint French (Kim) of Jacksonville, and Sarah French (Sam Mueller) of Bluffs; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew McGath, Morgan and Megan Suttles, and Grady, Emma, Elisabeth and Josie French; a sister, Helen Stewart of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Harold Allen; and a sister, Phyllis Allen.George was a 1949 graduate of Waverly High School and served with the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He worked in the telecommunications business with Illinois Consolidated Telephone and later with General Telephone, retiring in 1984 after 34 years of service.He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and had served as a cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 113 and committee member of Boy Scout Troop 113. He enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening and feeding his neighborhood birds. George was most passionate about spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his dog, Susie.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Concord Cemetery in Concord. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church, , or Concord Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-4000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 13, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close