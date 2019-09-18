George Eugene Gimbel (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA
52632
(319)-524-3377
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
Obituary
KEOKUK, Iowa — George Eugene Gimbel, 56, of Keokuk, Iowa, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

He was born Aug. 6, 1963, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of George and Lela Robson Gimbel. He graduated in 1981 from Jacksonville High School.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Gimbel; his children, Brettney Osborne, Vanessa Gimbel and George Thomas "G.T." Gimbel; his mother, Lela (Robert) Walter; two brothers, Ronald (Tracy) Gimbel and Ernie (Leah) Gimbel; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his sister, Janet Gimbel.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details