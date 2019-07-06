George Eugene Goeddey (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
CARROLLTON — George Eugene Goeddey, 77, of Carrollton died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor Care Center in Jerseyville.

Born near Carrollton on Feb. 15, 1942, he was the son of the late George and Alice Marguerite (Reynolds) Goeddey. On Jan. 1, 1986, he married the former Kathy Bowman and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Roger Goeddey of Jacksonville; a stepson, Chad (wife, Stacy) Thomas of Chapin; a stepdaughter, Amy (husband, Scott) Josephson of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Sydney, Abby, Nicholas, Anna, Joshua and Ari; and his siblings, Robert (Marilyn) Goeddey of St. Charles, Missouri, Leonard (Nam) Goeddey of Seattle, Washington, Leona (Dewain) Freand of Carrollton and Mary Dawdy of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He worked for 16 years as a supervisor for the U.S. Department of Labor. He was a former member of the Illinois National Guard, a volunteer in disaster relief for 25 years and a volunteer for Oneida Baptist Institute and Sandy Creek Retreat Center. For many years he was a member of the "chain gang" at Carrollton High School football games.

A funeral will be at noon Monday, July 8, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the service time at the church. Burial will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorial donation may be made to Sandy Creek Retreat Center or Oneida Baptist Institute (P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972). Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 6, 2019
