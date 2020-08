VIRGINIA — George John McKennedy Sr., 83, of Virginia, died August 14 at. St. John's Hospital in Springfield. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at St Luke's Catholic Church in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be held at the church 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.