WINCHESTER — George Ralph Peak, 88, of Winchester went home to live with his Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



He was born on Dec. 13, 1930, the son of J. Ralph and Audrey (Reavis) Peak. He was married for 67 blessed years to his wife, Jean, and she survives.



Together they have seven children, Phil Peak (late wife, Ellie) of Winchester, Paul Peak (wife, Janette) of Springfield, Pat Peak (wife, Laurie) of Winchester, Penny Kaufmann (husband, Chad) of Springfield, Perry Peak (wife, Ellen) of Winchester, Peter Peak (wife, Paula) of Jacksonville, and Pamma Kaufmann (husband, Kevin) of Jacksonville. George's large family, his source of pride and joy, also includes 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nora Jean "Chickie" Peak; a brother, Sam Peak; and a daughter-in-law, Ellie Peak.



George grew up in Winchester and graduated in 1948 from Winchester High School. He served in the Army for two years while being stationed in Germany, missing the birth of his firstborn son. George, along with Jean, whom he lovingly referred to as his helpmate, worked side-by-side as farmers and teachers of the gospel before retiring as master antique woodworkers. Many family members enjoy furniture pieces in their homes that George either made or restored.



In more recent years, George enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Countless hours were spent driving out to the family farm to take his grandchildren to feed and walk their 4-H pigs. He also enjoyed their sporting events, often verbalizing his "expert" opinion while at the kitchen table. Every summer, he looked forward to his grandchildren's daily arrival at his backyard family pool. The jump competitions had barely commenced before George was requesting that Jean bring sticky popcorn for all involved, including himself.



He was fittingly referred to by his great-grandchildren as Papa Cookie, a beloved name he earned by sharing his stash of sweet treats with them during every visit. The great-grandchildren knew he had a soft spot for them. He would have them sit on his lap, give him hugs and entertain him with their wild play.



Lives were shaped by his faith and devotion to the Lord, his love of family, and his sincere enjoyment of watching kids be kids.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Daws Funeral Home in Winchester with interment to follow at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to The Winchester Depot in honor of Audrey Peak, his beloved mother; or to Winchester Grade School in honor of Kylar Coon, his great-granddaughter, to whom he commonly referred as his "little sweetie".

