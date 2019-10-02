George Willhelm, 84, of Waverly died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.
He was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Waverly, son of the late George Henry and Mildred Lyons Willhelm.
Surviving are two daughters, Lori Perugino (Tony) of Waverly and Kristy Green (James) of Chatham; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gilda Shearburn of Waverly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Vicky Goins and Lavon Perugino; and a niece, Sherry Yearber.
George was a 1954 graduate of Waverly High School. He retired from Lincoln Development Center in Lincoln. George loved to paint and enjoyed making blankets.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to PAWS of Jacksonville, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 2, 2019