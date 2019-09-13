SPRINGFIELD — George William "Bill" McAlister, 100, of Springfield died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Bill was born on Nov. 21, 1918, to Lula Mae Sweeney and Frank Victor McAlister of Murrayville. Bill married Lesaleen Virginia Dodsworth in 1938.
He served in the U.S. Army in Gen. McArthur's honor guard in Japan during World War II. He later started his own business, B & M Flooring, with his brother-in-law, Hugh Bradshaw. He built and sold apartment houses and duplexes and helped his wife open her own dress shop, Lesaleen's, in Jacksonville. Bill had an excellent sense of humor and was an avid reader of spy fiction. He was a fan of jazz music and loved to dance. He and his wife often could be found on Saturday nights swing dancing at the Riverton KC and other central Illinois dance clubs. He was loved by his family, who traveled every year from as far away as California to be with him in Illinois during the holidays.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Lesaleen Virginia McAlister; and a sister, Clara Mae Bradshaw. Survivors include his son, William, and daughter-in-law, Judy, of Grand Haven, Michigan; his daughter, Donna Marie Knowski of Columbia, South Carolina; grandson William McAlister and granddaughter-in-law Olga Lopez-Cotin of Ann Arbor, Michigan; grandson Robert McAlister of San Francisco; granddaughter Leslie Rech Penn and grandson-in-law Matthew Penn of Atlanta; and granddaughter Shannon Livengood and grandson-in-law Andrew Livengood of Columbia, South Carolina; and six great-grandchildren.
A private service for the family will be held to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Staab Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 13, 2019